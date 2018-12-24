Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.47 million, down from 95,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 0.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 686,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.02M, up from 680,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,246 shares to 154,727 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 15,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,071 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. BREWER ROSALIND G had bought 5,000 shares worth $270,200 on Monday, August 20. TERUEL JAVIER G also sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Monday, January 29. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Friday, November 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by William Blair. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 2. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 30. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney stated it has 11,084 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,954 shares. Pioneer Trust National Bank & Trust N A Or reported 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Da Davidson & Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10,742 are owned by Mairs &. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Semper Augustus Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 5.79% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 54,059 are owned by East Coast Asset Mngmt. Suntrust Banks holds 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 189,652 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Citigroup stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). St Johns Management Ltd stated it has 700 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smead Management Inc owns 337,306 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Birinyi stated it has 0.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, January 27. On Monday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, October 27 report. On Friday, October 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Wunderlich to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, September 26. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

