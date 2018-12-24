Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) is expected to pay $0.53 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:BFS) shareholders before Jan 16, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Saul Centers Inc’s current price of $47.74 translates into 1.11% yield. Saul Centers Inc’s dividend has Jan 17, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 108,043 shares traded or 152.05% up from the average. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has declined 15.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 0.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 6,720 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 803,733 shares with $60.22M value, up from 797,013 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $3.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 911,130 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. YY had 3 analyst reports since November 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, November 27. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $108 target in Thursday, December 6 report.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) stake by 254,000 shares to 3,407 valued at $277,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 11,830 shares and now owns 450,132 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Saul Centers, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 21,822 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Bluecrest Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 7,131 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 71,699 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 19,973 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 5,100 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 8,200 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 14,400 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 12,299 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,106 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.04% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. $17,832 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares were sold by CARACI PHILIP D. $43,502 worth of stock was sold by SCHNEIDER SCOTT V on Monday, November 19. On Friday, September 7 Stencel Debra Noreen sold $29,885 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) or 501 shares. $444,750 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was sold by NETTER CHRISTOPHER. $222,225 worth of stock was sold by Corey Steven N. on Monday, August 20.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion.