Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 1,197 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 26,107 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Berenberg. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 17. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, December 1. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $320.0 target. Jefferies maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, January 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. Bernstein maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $310 target in Monday, October 30 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.81% or 51,763 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 548 shares. Laurel Grove Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,120 shares. Burney Company holds 0.68% or 30,648 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 6.21 million shares. 10,745 were reported by Guardian Inv Mgmt. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,398 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Management has 1.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 118,393 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Lc has invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btim Corporation reported 3,600 shares. 1,965 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Company owns 2,141 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $3.40M were sold by AYAT SIMON.

