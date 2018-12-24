Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) by 106.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 68,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 132,023 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.13M, up from 63,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $238.17. About 514,127 shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 31.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 18,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,572 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, down from 57,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 sales for $32.87 million activity. POWELL THOMAS E also sold $1.40 million worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 9,331 shares valued at $2.49 million was sold by SMITH BENSON. Shares for $5.55M were sold by Kennedy Thomas Anthony.

Among 13 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Givaudan Sa (GVDNY) by 6,608 shares to 63,479 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block(H&R)Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 525,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,402 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $326.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,001 shares to 224,552 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

