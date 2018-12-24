Shellback Capital Lp decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 68.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 688,490 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 309,434 shares with $8.64 million value, down from 997,924 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $11.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 15.37 million shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Nci Building Systems Inc. (NCS) stake by 58.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 80,907 shares as Nci Building Systems Inc. (NCS)’s stock declined 34.22%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 219,628 shares with $3.33M value, up from 138,721 last quarter. Nci Building Systems Inc. now has $903.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 3.32M shares traded or 438.47% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 43.20% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 22/05/2018 – NCI INC – NAMED PERM RC AS PART OF 5-YEAR PRIME CONTRACT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HHS, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.25 million activity. BALDWIN ROBERT also sold $3.04M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, November 2. D’ARRIGO DANIEL sold $1.71 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, August 30. $49,490 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS on Thursday, August 16. JAMES PHYLLIS sold $446,886 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MGM Resorts had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the shares of MGM in report on Monday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 25 to “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on February, 19. MGM’s profit will be $57.99 million for 50.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MGM shares while 125 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 408.71 million shares or 1.87% less from 416.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny reported 76,016 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 104,084 shares. Cap Investors invested in 13.50M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 179,037 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,825 shares. Barr E S & Communications has invested 0.76% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mrj Capital Inc stated it has 82,200 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.25% stake. Nwi Lp reported 1.89 million shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 275,540 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 24,003 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 9,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 265,892 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 39,313 shares to 80,971 valued at $6.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Herc Hldgs Inc stake by 157,131 shares and now owns 323,881 shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was raised too.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM: Overstretched And Oversold, A Dilemma And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “MGM Resorts Is Putting Together a Sports Betting Empire – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts, MGM Growth in pact on Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts Announces Steve Zanella Taking On Role Of President & Chief Operating Officer Of CityCenter – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NCI Building Systems had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, July 23. Barclays Capital downgraded NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, July 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NCI Building gains 2.8% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NCI Building Systems Inc. (NCS) CEO Jim Metcalf on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Hikes Interest Rates; Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.76, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NCS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 58.39 million shares or 4.07% more from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Cap Llc reported 22,500 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 77,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 25,147 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,468 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta has 10,693 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 71,219 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,351 shares. Zacks Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 11,426 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 16,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 239,887 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 430,291 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 3,029 shares.