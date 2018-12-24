Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 236.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 363,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.94M, up from 153,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 6.34M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,021 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61 million, up from 76,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 1 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of ZAYO in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Buy” rating. Suntrust Robinson initiated Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 10 by JP Morgan. SunTrust maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, December 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. Caruso Daniel sold 15,099 shares worth $570,289. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $96,250 was sold by Connor Richard W.. $80,162 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares were sold by Waters John F Jr.. Shares for $64,546 were sold by Steinfort Matt on Friday, June 29. 1,586 shares were sold by Mays Sandra, worth $54,152.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aperio Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Riverhead Management Lc has 7,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,000 are held by Bluestein R H. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 263 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 135,698 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.66% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amer Int Group Inc holds 4,808 shares. Seatown Pte Limited invested in 516,700 shares. Rudman Errol M has 119,000 shares. 1,746 were reported by Wealthtrust. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:ZAYO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 502,500 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,129 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. 5,066 shares were sold by Nudi Jonathon, worth $225,155 on Monday, July 9. MILLER HEIDI had sold 13,204 shares worth $604,321 on Tuesday, July 31. OGrady Shawn P also sold $3.74M worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. 2,450 shares valued at $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 812,968 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Patten has 6,915 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clark Estates reported 70,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Lc holds 0.39% or 18,616 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 48,906 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amg National Trust Bancshares owns 6,897 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whittier Com reported 21,906 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Somerset Tru holds 22,844 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Communication holds 0.06% or 74,697 shares. Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Company reported 28,499 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, December 21 with “Equal Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 21 by Bernstein. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 22. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 7 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Tuesday, May 24 to “Sell” rating.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $223.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,487 shares to 91,130 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Q2 Earnings Outlook For General Mills – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “A Breakdown Of The General Mills Q2 Print (NYSE:GIS) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.