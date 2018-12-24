Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 64,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.56 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 34,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,828 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.14 million, up from 573,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 148.78% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $78.75 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 43,036 shares. 842,061 were accumulated by Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.37% or 65,950 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 97,750 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Southport Management Ltd Company invested 2.8% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 962 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 41,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,740 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Corbyn Investment Mgmt Md reported 4.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Robecosam Ag holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,475 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. MasTec had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Thursday, March 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 25 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, November 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $51.0 target. The company was initiated on Monday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 3. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, November 6. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings I by 844,673 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 403,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Group One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 391 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 1.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 0.1% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,220 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 10,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Oakworth Inc stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 12,808 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,000 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,863 shares. 148,390 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Cap Intl Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 32,951 shares. Stifel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 492,016 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Newfocus Finance Group Limited Liability Co holds 1.18% or 19,262 shares in its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29,916 shares to 23,673 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,019 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. REED DEBRA L also sold $3.20 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9. Martin Jeffrey W had sold 5,705 shares worth $670,794. 11,600 shares were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A, worth $1.34M.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by JP Morgan. As per Sunday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, June 4 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 20 to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 21 by Argus Research.