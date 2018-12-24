Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 34,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 218,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.05M, down from 253,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 50 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 41.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 120,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 170,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.33M, down from 290,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 457,088 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. Knupp Catherine A. sold $4.25 million worth of stock or 46,816 shares. Alaix Juan Ramon also sold $12.36M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares. The insider Lagano Roxanne sold $184,060. $1.51M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by David Glenn. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $233,775 was made by Chen Heidi C. on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $1.09M was made by PECK KRISTIN C on Monday, November 12.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $674.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 4,554 shares to 133,661 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,614 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Incor (NYSE:WST).

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 6. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Monday, July 24 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 13. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.95 million for 26.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck reported 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Atwood And Palmer reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 1.1% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 105 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 1.27% or 14,225 shares. Becker Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 1.39M shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 14,964 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,323 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 42,168 shares. Nomura owns 492,615 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Llc has invested 0.87% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 5.78 million are held by Northern Tru. Moreover, Logan Capital Management has 1.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 174,306 shares. Advisor Ltd reported 11,988 shares stake.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $407.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 45,522 shares to 177,019 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 23,752 shares. 3,714 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 156,207 shares. 135,754 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hillsdale Investment Management has 60 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 52,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 70,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability owns 438,467 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Enterprise holds 0.02% or 400 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). First Republic Inv invested in 0.04% or 85,090 shares. 53,027 are owned by Nomura Asset Management. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $368,148 activity. LEWIS CLUNET R had sold 1,200 shares worth $119,940 on Friday, September 28.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on February, 20 after the close. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. SUI’s profit will be $92.65M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sun Communities had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 29 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 7. The company was maintained on Friday, September 8 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SUI in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 12 by Citigroup.