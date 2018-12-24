Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 22.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.85 million, up from 26,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 18046.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 54,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,439 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $504,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s: WildHorse CFR Reflects Single-Basin Concentration in Eagle Ford Shale; 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 09/05/2018 – Correction to Ford Temporary Layoff Story; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Alfa says sells part of Eagle Ford Shale; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Armstrong Steven R. had sold 13,000 shares worth $124,053 on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). World Asset Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ledyard Comml Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 27,311 shares. Lsv Asset has 25.18 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 873,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser holds 0.05% or 23,167 shares. 393,329 were accumulated by Burney. Covington Capital holds 33,313 shares. The New York-based Cap Associate has invested 0.27% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fincl Engines Advsr Llc holds 0% or 281 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.36M are held by Manufacturers Life The. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Petrus Tru Communication Lta reported 15,935 shares.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $158.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Financials Alphadex Fd (FXO) by 13,475 shares to 139,532 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Health Care Alphadex Fd (FXH) by 5,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,453 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Riverfront Dynamic Developed International Etf.

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, March 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by UBS. As per Tuesday, November 22, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Nomura. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, March 30 to “Long-Term Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Atlantic Securities. Barclays Capital maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $82 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by SunTrust. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 9 to “Buy” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $128,000 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, August 20. 3,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $352,675. Wilson Andrew sold $759,241 worth of stock. $24,230 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. The insider Soderlund Patrick sold 5,000 shares worth $565,568. Miele Laura also sold $141,342 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,951 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ims Mgmt has 584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 167,067 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,758 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 914,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 50,008 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability holds 15,127 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Caxton LP reported 87,500 shares stake. 1St Source Retail Bank owns 1,820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr has 5,452 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 20,599 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 55,973 shares.

