Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in People’s United (PBCT) by 3.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 92,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.85 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in People’s United for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 6.99 million shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 16.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 92.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,112 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $905,000, up from 11,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 751,455 shares traded or 178.68% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 19.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health; 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effects of Unfiltered (Turkish) Coffee Consumption on Cardiovascular Risk Parameters; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q EPS 1c

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc. by 30,641 shares to 76,618 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,055 shares, and cut its stake in K2m Group Holidings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CSII shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 939 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 11,721 shares stake. First Republic Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,727 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 37,575 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 205,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 42,979 shares. Prudential Inc owns 32,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 14,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,914 are owned by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 529,147 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 23,272 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 223,966 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 29,781 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,877 shares in its portfolio. 17,080 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md.

Among 10 analysts covering Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cardiovascular Systems had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by Bank of America. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Hold”. On Wednesday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 6. On Monday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Raymond James. Needham maintained the shares of CSII in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Needham maintained Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) rating on Thursday, January 26. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold PBCT shares while 127 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 264.17 million shares or 1.54% more from 260.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,956 were reported by Asset Management Inc. Essex Services, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 707,334 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 219,409 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 382,670 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). American Int Gru Inc stated it has 148,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 50,804 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 2,800 shares. Bokf Na holds 100,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.84 million activity. $183,400 worth of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was sold by Trautmann Robert E on Wednesday, August 1. Carter George P sold $203,344 worth of stock. 10,976 shares were sold by Herron Mark F, worth $204,694.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,270 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 195,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,860 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

