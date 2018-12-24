Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 9.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 119,800 shares with $15.89M value, up from 109,800 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $21.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 44.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 3,921 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 13.14%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 12,713 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 8,792 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $5.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, December 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 3.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. The insider COLES N ANTHONY sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732. JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold $173,732 worth of stock. 1,350 shares were sold by KNOWLES MARIE L/CA, worth $173,732.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Vista Outdoor Inc stake by 331,804 shares to 480,189 valued at $8.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 29,308 shares and now owns 145,392 shares. Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 1 by William Blair. The stock of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by DA Davidson.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $63.30 million activity. On Friday, November 30 Caponecchi Kevin J sold $6.09M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 50,922 shares. 40,000 shares were sold by WELLER RICK, worth $4.81M on Monday, December 3. Shares for $5.58 million were sold by Brown Michael J on Tuesday, October 23. Shares for $2.15M were sold by Bruckner Martin L.. The insider NEWMAN JEFFREY B sold 5,000 shares worth $486,300.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,709 shares to 97,368 valued at $14.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 2,158 shares and now owns 40,509 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.