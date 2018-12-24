Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 65.14% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 428,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.05 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 2.59 million shares traded or 109.66% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $6.45 million worth of stock or 69,357 shares. McNeill Bryan H also sold $2.33M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. Carucci Richard had bought 5,000 shares worth $393,250 on Wednesday, October 24. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 27. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 688,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,434 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Buckhead Mgmt Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,888 shares in its portfolio. 607,464 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 12,025 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 4,234 are owned by First Personal Financial Serv. 57,845 were reported by Azimuth Capital Lc. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,503 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 5,906 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management holds 1,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 34 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Com. Fmr Lc has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, September 15. Forward View Consulting upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 28 report. Buckingham Research reinitiated the shares of VFC in report on Monday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 15.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Colorado Gov.-elect Jared Polis appoints Betsy Markey as new economic-development director – Denver Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UFP: 90% chance of deal break in Sinclair/Tribune buyout – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks Set to Benefit From Massive Midterm Election Spending – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Breaking News: 40% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “20 Massively Underpriced Stocks Wall Street Expects to Soar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $158,390 activity.

Among 9 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had 30 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 3. B. Riley & Co maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, March 1. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $49 target. Wedbush maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, February 23. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $42 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, January 16. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $46.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SBGI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 61.62 million shares or 18.08% less from 75.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 431,020 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 123,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,361 are held by Principal Financial Group. Schroder Gp stated it has 173,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 418,216 are held by Penn Capital Inc. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 65,409 shares. Qcm Cayman, a Texas-based fund reported 7,251 shares. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 0.06% or 32,136 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 5,328 shares. Summit Secs Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alps has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Huntington Bancorporation reported 104 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 3.15 million shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 259,946 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $129.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.