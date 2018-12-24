Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to pay $0.08 on Jan 28, 2019; Wendys Co Has 1.52 Sentiment

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jan 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shareholders before Jan 11, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Shoe Carnival Inc’s current price of $32.30 translates into 0.25% yield. Shoe Carnival Inc’s dividend has Jan 14, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 962,046 shares traded or 148.40% up from the average. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 39.36% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 Sales $1.013B-$1.020B

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 128 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 84 sold and trimmed stock positions in Wendys Co. The funds in our database now hold: 177.37 million shares, down from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Wendys Co in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 55 Increased: 90 New Position: 38.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.52 million for 26.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.57% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.45 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 31.63 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 12.08 million shares. The New York-based Horizon Kinetics Llc has invested 1.62% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 970,765 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $150,962 activity. KLEEBERGER KENT A had sold 2,172 shares worth $95,807.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $498.53 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.52, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.58 million shares or 2.40% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn has 137,975 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested in 83,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Omers Administration holds 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 11,000 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Stone Ridge Asset Management accumulated 34,944 shares. Moreover, Bbt Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 21,732 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 48,120 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc holds 0.01% or 39,108 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 1,250 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. New York-based Coatue Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Quantbot Tech L P stated it has 0.02% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Paloma Partners Management owns 15,710 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.