Skylands Capital Upped Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position; Colfax Has 0.85 Sentiment

Colfax Corp (CFX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 73 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 86 reduced and sold their equity positions in Colfax Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 91.31 million shares, up from 88.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Colfax Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 63 Increased: 39 New Position: 34.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 327.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 23,900 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 14.29%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 31,200 shares with $1.28M value, up from 7,300 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 4.47M shares traded or 76.78% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. Another trade for 19,332 shares valued at $891,205 was made by Donnelly Trish on Friday, August 24. $456,640 worth of stock was sold by LAWSON JOEL S III on Monday, July 9. Hayne Azeez sold $359,917 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Urban Outfitters had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, November 20. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, August 22 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of URBN in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of URBN in report on Tuesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne (NYSE:DNB) stake by 10,375 shares to 3,200 valued at $456,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 2,075 shares and now owns 640 shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold URBN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.81 million shares or 0.85% less from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 127,069 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 176,996 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited has 64,689 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd invested in 0.02% or 65,493 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 864 shares. Contravisory Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 12,291 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt has 16,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 48,481 shares. Swarthmore Incorporated owns 166,400 shares. 47,987 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 10,801 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 4,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.12% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 38,532 shares.

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1.06 million shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has 3.58% invested in the company for 169,217 shares. The Texas-based Bares Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.05% in the stock. Lincoln Capital Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 166,592 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 1.65 million shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (CFX) has declined 37.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX)

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CFX’s profit will be $73.84M for 7.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.