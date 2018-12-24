Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 44.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 190,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,276 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.60 million, up from 424,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.22M shares traded or 209.36% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 11/04/2018 – ALLAHABAD BANK APPOINTS N.N. SAHA AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 129.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, up from 77,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62 million shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,515 shares to 22,155 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Permian Basinâ€™s Pipeline Woes Are About to Ease – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains’ Sunrise oil pipeline to start in November, FERC filing says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.â€™s Expansion Plan Continues to Pay Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,520 shares to 134,060 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.

More recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Advanced Energy Industries, Altair Engineering, Rambus, Regulus Therapeutics, NN, and Halcon Resources with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $159,897 activity. Brunner Robert E had bought 4,000 shares worth $25,240 on Thursday, December 13. $19,284 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was bought by Floyd David on Thursday, September 13. $34,379 worth of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was bought by Heiter Matthew S..