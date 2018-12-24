Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Co (GS) stake by 15.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc acquired 1,375 shares as The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Co (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Smithbridge Asset Management Inc holds 10,191 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 8,816 last quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Co now has $59.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 23/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT WITH GOLDMAN; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 66.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 27,025 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 13,545 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 40,570 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $7.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.77 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI)

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $335 highest and $225 lowest target. $262.50’s average target is 64.01% above currents $160.05 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 30. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, July 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $335 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $226 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 93,072 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Hudson Valley Inv Adv has 0.95% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,363 shares. Motco reported 127 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Incorporated Al owns 1,085 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 990,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Athena Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa holds 0.02% or 983 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.25M shares. 34,680 are held by Pinnacle Associate Ltd. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hap Trading invested in 14,984 shares. Jhl Grp Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0.71% or 20,000 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity. The insider SOLOMON DAVID M sold $1.95M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,500 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. New York-based Scopus Asset Lp has invested 0.4% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 407,420 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Fortress Inv Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 82 shares. Honeywell has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Ct reported 872,698 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 18,127 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 449,678 shares. Brown Advisory owns 15,085 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 8,104 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 101 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GLPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At GLPI – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) stake by 9,210 shares to 52,431 valued at $2.12 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Golden Entmt Inc stake by 137,859 shares and now owns 384,385 shares. Smartfinancial Inc was raised too.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. The insider HANDLER DAVID A bought 11,000 shares worth $368,500. Marshall Joseph W III had bought 1,000 shares worth $33,330 on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $472,080 was made by Urdang E Scott on Monday, November 5.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.55 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Props had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Thursday, July 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of GLPI in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.