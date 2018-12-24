Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 21.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 61,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 346,829 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.87M, up from 285,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 100 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Market Share 16.3%; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO…; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL TO SELL POWER FROM ITS FIRST WIND FARM IN U.S. STATE OF ILLINOIS TO BLOOMBERG AND GENERAL MOTORS; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 45.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,923 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92 million, up from 10,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 912,505 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,220 shares to 208,719 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,083 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. Banerjee Anup R had sold 35,500 shares worth $6.11 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SNA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 35,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 16,427 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Howland Management Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 8,857 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Zacks Investment accumulated 2,749 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 3,030 shares. M&R holds 0.03% or 700 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). First Manhattan Co has 172,097 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.53% or 16,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership owns 143 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 46,295 shares. 7,848 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap-On: Sales Growth Is To Blame – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap On declares $0.95 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Snap-On an Ideal Dividend Growth Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Snap-On’s (SNA) Strategies On Track, Tools Group a Concern – Zacks.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On Has Arrived In Bargain Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Snap-on had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 30. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Northcoast on Monday, April 23 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, July 6. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. The stock has “Equalweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. On Friday, March 31 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Strong-Buy”. UBS maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Friday, July 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $49 target. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, May 31. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, October 16.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Motors: Doing It Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Ride Reduced China Import Tax (NYSE:F)(NYSE:GM)(NASDAQ:TSLA) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “GM Stock Revs Up on Plant Closures – Schaeffers Research” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: GE, GM and Cyber Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,586 shares to 27,266 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 55,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,131 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG).