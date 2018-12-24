Snow Capital Management Lp increased Aecom (ACM) stake by 2.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 10,272 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock declined 14.11%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 440,467 shares with $14.39 million value, up from 430,195 last quarter. Aecom now has $3.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 728,683 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has declined 26.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 53 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 50 decreased and sold their equity positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 33.06 million shares, up from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 35 New Position: 18.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AECOM to lay off 600+ Central Florida workers â€” here’s why – Orlando Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AECOM Technology (ACM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “AECOM Technology (ACM) reiterates long-term financial targets – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kadmon, Overstock, AECOM, Steelcase, CorMedix, and Corindus Vascular Robotics â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Education, water, transportation threaten Dallas-Fort Worth’s growth streak – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering AECOM (NYSE:ACM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AECOM had 6 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Wednesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 52,557 shares to 646,923 valued at $73.00M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 74,983 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was reduced too.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $520,322 activity. Another trade for 1,607 shares valued at $52,211 was made by Poloni Lara on Monday, September 17. 1,000 shares valued at $33,000 were sold by Christofferson Carla J on Friday, July 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ACM shares while 86 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 0.79% more from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Finance Management Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Private Ocean Limited Liability has 87 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 31,500 shares. 158,931 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset accumulated 3,986 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 32,666 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 681 shares. Ancora Lc holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 18,879 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 44,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 59,500 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.42M shares. Southport Limited Liability holds 27,500 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 130 shares.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $15.19 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $720.09 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Financial Bancorp declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q2 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q3 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) CEO Bill Crawford on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2018.