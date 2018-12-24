Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 33 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 37 reduced and sold positions in Flushing Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 21.48 million shares, up from 21.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 29 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) stake by 10.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,470 shares as Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)’s stock declined 12.75%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 39,256 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 43,726 last quarter. Perkinelmer Inc now has $8.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 362,890 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $17.19 million activity. Witz Pascale sold $184,455 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 5 LOPARDO NICHOLAS A sold $164,244 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 2,000 shares. Tereau Daniel R also sold $319,487 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) on Monday, September 24. On Monday, October 1 the insider FRIEL ROBERT F sold $14.62M. Corbett James sold 4,175 shares worth $393,870. $319,088 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares were sold by Butters Deborah A.. On Monday, December 3 MICHAS ALEXIS P sold $454,750 worth of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 5,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PerkinElmer had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 2. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Janney Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PKI shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 103.17 million shares or 1.81% less from 105.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 357,339 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 9,816 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). West Oak Ltd reported 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Cipher Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 2,749 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 352,276 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) for 5,133 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,302 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 373,029 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Argent Trust Communication has 5,706 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 8,187 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) or 9,625 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (NYSE:FRC) stake by 6,920 shares to 17,036 valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 47,720 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 19.59% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.97 per share. PKI’s profit will be $129.04M for 15.49 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by PerkinElmer, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.89% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation for 624,372 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 109,004 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.46% invested in the company for 61,673 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.11 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 30,501 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has declined 21.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $563.11 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,205 activity.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 42.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $13.01 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.96% negative EPS growth.

