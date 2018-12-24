Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vaalco Energy (EGY) by 37.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 533,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vaalco Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 282,132 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has risen 97.45% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.45% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 83.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,736 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424,000, down from 58,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video)

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65 million for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018.

More notable recent VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VAALCO Energy Announces Year-End 2017 Proved Reserves Increased 15% and Achieved 127% Reserve Replacement – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) CEO Cary Bounds on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces 10-Year Extension of Etame Exclusive Exploitation Areas Through 2028 – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) CEO Cary Bounds on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

