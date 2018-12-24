United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 10.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 13,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,367 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96M, down from 124,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36 million shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS GIVING NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD FULL COOPERATION DURING INVESTIGATION OF ENGINE FAILURE; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.51 million, up from 117,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,065 shares to 52,755 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, July 21 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, July 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $14500 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $5.77 million worth of stock was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. On Friday, November 16 the insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Management has invested 3.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 0.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 552,123 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Tru has invested 5.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Point Tru & Financial Services N A has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Services has 1,745 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 82,095 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc reported 2,911 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 34,734 shares. Whitnell holds 29,307 shares. 3.71M were accumulated by Ajo L P. Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc holds 6,521 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 7.29M shares. Hm Limited Liability Corp reported 11,065 shares stake.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $463,688 activity. MONTFORD JOHN T sold 980 shares worth $50,241.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $230.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,755 shares to 164,624 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.05 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 552,217 shares. 286,115 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity. Midas holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 29,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.54M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd accumulated 0.71% or 414,601 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,848 shares. Bryn Mawr Com invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 302,065 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,560 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 38,972 shares. 5,940 are owned by Colony Ltd Liability Corporation. Fil Ltd accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 807 shares. 700 are held by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. has $106 highest and $41 lowest target. $64.16’s average target is 39.63% above currents $45.95 stock price. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Friday, June 1. Bank of America downgraded the shares of LUV in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Friday, July 22. Raymond James upgraded the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 27 by JP Morgan.