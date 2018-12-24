Spinnaker Trust increased International Business Machines (IBM) stake by 19.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 2,740 shares as International Business Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 17,110 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 14,370 last quarter. International Business Machines now has $100.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 7,192 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Sabby Management Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 76.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 116,568 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 35,534 shares with $12.56M value, down from 152,102 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $56.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.10% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock. 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31.

Spinnaker Trust decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 8,088 shares to 84,961 valued at $6.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Consumer Discretionary Select S (XLY) stake by 11,511 shares and now owns 216,244 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 132,531 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 105,205 shares. Everett Harris Ca owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,494 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 2,675 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 5.10M shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited holds 0.65% or 5,954 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 139 shares. John G Ullman & invested in 84,640 shares. Eagle Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,485 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,722 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.77% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 12,895 are held by Verity Asset Mngmt. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 2,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $167 target in Monday, December 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Thursday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp reported 2,782 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 726 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability has 222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 448,641 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications owns 3,005 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Incorporated LP holds 0.87% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 87,819 shares. 11,165 are owned by Guardian Management. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.17% or 36,075 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 6,984 shares. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.21% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bender Robert & Assoc accumulated 9,864 shares. 2,444 are held by Greenleaf. Gmt Cap Corp reported 343,550 shares. Ims Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 108 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity. $350,000 worth of stock was sold by Ehlers Michael D on Wednesday, September 26.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen down 5%, sell-siders soften outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) In-Licenses ALS Candidate BIIB067 From Ionis – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, BIIB, BHF – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen Outlook For The 2020s – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen in-licenses ALS candidate from Ionis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.