United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66 million, up from 51,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 740 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.22M, up from 92,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500.

More news for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” and published on December 05, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, August 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Friday, September 4. As per Wednesday, May 18, the company rating was downgraded by Capital One. As per Monday, November 28, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 5 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, October 17 by CapitalOne. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 15 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 45,959 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation invested in 590,000 shares. Crow Point Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Yhb owns 22,362 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 201,431 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 409,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1.11 million shares. Regions Corp invested in 8,256 shares. 54,491 are owned by Washington Commercial Bank. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 3.11 million shares. L & S Advisors holds 0.17% or 19,489 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.15% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 5,610 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.05% or 137,778 shares in its portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $804.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 121,400 shares to 142,013 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 20,314 shares to 77,814 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,581 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 15 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 24. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. Bank of America upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, August 24. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, December 14, the company rating was upgraded by Howard Weil. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 149.87 million shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lloyds Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsec Finance Mgmt stated it has 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.13% or 68,210 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 63,253 shares. Sit Associate Inc stated it has 264,735 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 250,054 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 436,253 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.53% or 8.75 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T has 225,590 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Followers Drum 43 Dynamite December Stocks And Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: Premier Oil may bid for Chevronâ€™s U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.