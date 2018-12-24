Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) stake by 46.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 121,400 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 142,013 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 263,413 last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp now has $754.21 million valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26M shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 144 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 155 sold and decreased stock positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 98.80 million shares, down from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 117 Increased: 85 New Position: 59.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 17.24% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. Hound Partners Llc owns 5.16 million shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newtyn Management Llc has 4.31% invested in the company for 275,000 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 3.94% in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 407,401 shares.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 34.09% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.32 per share. SPR’s profit will be $187.62 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 7 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Wednesday, September 5 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 31. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by DNB Markets on Wednesday, November 7 to “Hold”.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 3,255 shares to 5,425 valued at $1.53 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) stake by 20,400 shares and now owns 76,050 shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.