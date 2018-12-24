Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08 million, down from 55,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Apartment Investment & Management Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 4.32M shares traded or 216.43% up from the average. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AIMCO TO SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO TO RELATED COMPANIES; 12/03/2018 – Aimco Announces Suzanne Sorkin as Vice President; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS/PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – AIMCO – WILL VIGOROUSLY PURSUE REMEDIES FOR AIRBNB’S ILLEGAL USE OF CO’S PROPERTIES; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Adjusted FFO 54c/Share; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – WILL SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO & FOUR AFFORDABLE REAL ESTATE COMMUNITIES TO RELATED’S AFFORDABLE DIVISION FOR $590 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees 2Q Pro Forma FFO 57c-61c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Rev $247.7M; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 4c/Share in 2019

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 13,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218,000, down from 16,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 60 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Among 18 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE:AIV), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Apartment Investment & Management Co had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 30 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was upgraded by Janney Capital. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIV in report on Tuesday, January 9 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, January 22. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $44.0 target in Monday, November 27 report. Canaccord Genuity initiated Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) rating on Thursday, July 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $41 target.

More notable recent Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Aimco and Airbnb settle and dismiss all legal battles, agree to ‘discuss opportunities’ in future – Denver Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks, 2 REITs And A Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apartment Investment & Management Co.: Is This Apartment REIT Worth A Look? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The hottest U.S. housing rental markets cool off from oversupply, softer demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Analysts await Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AIV’s profit will be $103.74M for 17.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Apartment Investment and Management Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 22. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 20. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $92 target. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Howard Weil maintained the stock with “Sector Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. JP Morgan upgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, July 23 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “More than 700,000 customers lost power in Winter Storm Diego as Duke Energy calculates repair costs – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy +1.4% after easy Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy’s Dividend Is Well-Covered – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.