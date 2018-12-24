Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by 24.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,139 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.57M, down from 165,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 2.28 million shares traded or 51.29% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 39.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,334 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 922,478 shares traded or 134.64% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,830 shares to 3,470 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,088 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These Distillers Should Gain as Whiskey’s Popularity Grows – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Diageo CEO Talks Earnings, Global Trade (NYSE:DEO) – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Forecast Growth For Liquor Producer Diageo (NYSE:DEO) – Benzinga” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BNN Bloomberg: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Wants Its Own Cannabis Deal In Canada – Benzinga” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Friday, June 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 25. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Monday, June 26 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,200 are held by Estabrook Capital. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.11% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 446,971 shares. Notis accumulated 4,500 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 11,675 shares. Palo Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 11,720 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 24,199 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 51,962 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 211,141 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Trust Invest Limited Liability Company reported 42,107 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 47,271 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1St Source Natl Bank stated it has 3,411 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.05 million shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, February 7. The rating was initiated by M Partners on Wednesday, June 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, November 21. UBS maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Thursday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8600 target. Jefferies maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Thursday, June 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $6100 target. Credit Suisse maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, November 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $66 target.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.71M for 12.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.