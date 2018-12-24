Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,400 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.39M, up from 370,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,290 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, down from 17,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 44,500 shares to 596,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,357 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $3.40 million was made by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,827 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Highlander Capital Limited, New Jersey-based fund reported 200 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 77,299 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,722 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,911 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.26% or 1.47M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,183 shares. 5.31M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Com. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,498 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 35,358 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oarsman Inc invested in 9,420 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 194,811 are held by 10. 4,630 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $249.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,699 shares to 69,221 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 25,558 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 40,342 shares. Busey Company holds 1.2% or 131,931 shares. 6,500 were reported by First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division. 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.26% stake. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Franklin has invested 1.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, North Star Management Corp has 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,943 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 10,104 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 0.42% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,400 shares. Saratoga Research & Invest holds 2.72% or 409,514 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset stated it has 1.39 million shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0.1% or 64,349 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

