Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 203.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 11,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,630 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79 billion, up from 5,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42 million shares traded or 83.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Srb Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp Cap (INTC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 114,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $191.54M, up from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. 2,213 shares valued at $116,028 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Wednesday, July 25. $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Shares for $226,100 were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 165,200 shares to 165,735 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,656 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $1.82B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 99,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,637 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).