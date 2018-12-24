Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 90,000 shares with $14.80M value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – Facebook Restores Hungary Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) stake by 13.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 52,155 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)’s stock declined 33.20%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 322,248 shares with $13.88 million value, down from 374,403 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc. now has $9.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 2,908 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $503,873 activity. Rovig Joseph W had sold 76,436 shares worth $3.28M. 11,112 shares were sold by MATTSON ERIC L, worth $503,873.

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 40,785 shares to 766,416 valued at $31.42M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) stake by 64,281 shares and now owns 472,125 shares. Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 22 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 30. Jefferies maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Thursday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Com stated it has 11,168 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd reported 11,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has 37,786 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 71,052 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru reported 108,508 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 563,467 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 16,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 50,331 shares. Davenport Co Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 12,034 shares. The Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.19% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Nordea Invest Management accumulated 60,602 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 706,683 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. NOV’s profit will be $34.50 million for 70.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lau Associate Limited Liability reported 11,650 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Jones Financial Lllp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Corp holds 1.72% or 17,923 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intl holds 2.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 30.54M shares. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 256,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 0.45% or 6,009 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 1.02% or 1.18M shares. Rnc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,868 shares. Parsec stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Ltd Com holds 49,970 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust Communication owns 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,807 shares. Fil invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Ltd Com invested in 1.62% or 1.80M shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,609 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.18% or 269,780 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Nomura. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. UBS downgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 72 insider sales for $1.58 billion activity. Another trade for 407,000 shares valued at $72.06M was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Shares for $8.41M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, October 23. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $149,385 were sold by Stretch Colin. $6.87M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $495,309. 9,522 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M.. $392,937 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29.