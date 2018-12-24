St Johns Investment Management Company Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Sentiment Is 1.08

Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 184 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 171 decreased and sold their positions in Xpo Logistics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 94.33 million shares, up from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Xpo Logistics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 22 to 24 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 140 Increased: 133 New Position: 51.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 1,896 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The St Johns Investment Management Company Llc holds 20,502 shares with $4.63M value, down from 22,398 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 19.15 million shares. 239,171 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Company Llc. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated invested in 118,292 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,609 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability owns 112,997 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman has 21,844 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Lc invested in 1.95% or 39,643 shares. Td Asset holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.05M shares. Vista Cap Partners Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,689 shares. Skylands Ltd Co reported 295,700 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company has invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Ltd invested in 19,922 shares. Money Management Ltd Llc has 5.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.45 per share. XPO’s profit will be $107.91M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.49% negative EPS growth.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 29.12% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. for 7.75 million shares. Orbis Investment Management (U.S.) Llc owns 179,990 shares or 14.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakmont Corp has 11.98% invested in the company for 806,672 shares. The New York-based Skytop Capital Management Llc has invested 8.49% in the stock. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 435,000 shares.

