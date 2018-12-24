Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 2.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 353,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.55 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $327.33M, down from 12.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 7,423 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 15.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 27/03/2018 – STANTEC BUYS ESI CONSULTING; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 980 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $275,000, down from 1,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 2.32M shares traded or 77.29% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites JBS Normalization Agreement, Resilience of Operations in Recent Years; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gfl’s Cfr To B3; Outlook Now Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Und And A2 Enh Ratings To Philadelphia School District’s (PA) $252 Million General Obligation Bonds, Series A Of 2018; Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S Ba2 RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WELL’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1,OUTLOOK STILL STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SYNCREON CFR TO Caa2 FROM Caa3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Fullerton Joint Union High School District Ca’s Go Bonds; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Vietnam’s Credit Profile Reflects Robust Growth Trends, Although Banking System Risks, Fiscal Strains Remain; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. STN’s profit will be $35.26M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold STN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 72.51 million shares or 9.16% more from 66.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Mngmt has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.49% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 192,367 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 2.84M shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 203,670 shares. Wellington Management Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Tobam holds 0.09% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) or 88,800 shares. Addenda Capital accumulated 212,763 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 201,884 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 4.56M shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt has 2.17% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 253,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Stantec (NYSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stantec has $40 highest and $30 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 63.59% above currents $21.7 stock price. Stantec had 15 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 7 with “Sector Perform”. As per Friday, May 12, the company rating was upgraded by Desjardins Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, April 14. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of STN in report on Friday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by TD Securities. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 13 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 15 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 6. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 22. The rating was reinitiated by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 2 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Stantec Inc. (TSX:STN): A Great Value Pick? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stantec Announces Amended Credit Facility – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stantec’s (STN) CEO Gord Johnston on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stantec Tower officially opens as Company’s new global headquarters – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stantec reports fourth quarter and year-end 2017 results, dividend increase, and appointment of new director – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8,861 shares to 568,402 shares, valued at $148.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 50,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc invested in 9,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,411 were reported by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.41% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Old Natl Commercial Bank In accumulated 2,000 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 7,712 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 332,545 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 2,221 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited holds 34,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested in 2,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,100 shares stake. Sands Capital Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics and Oliver Wyman Announce IFRS 17 Collaboration – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Zacks.com published: “HLI vs. MCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Charlie Munger: A Deeper Dive Into Moats – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Analytics Wins at Insurance Asset Management Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, January 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, January 11. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 29. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $334.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,150 shares to 11,849 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.