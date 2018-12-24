State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 11,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,576 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.22 million, down from 390,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85 million shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 350% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $648,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 1.96 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has risen 4.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $39.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 8,042 shares to 20,812 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Moves To Sidelines On Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) After Q1 Miss, Below-Consensus Guidance – Benzinga” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add Western Digital (WDC) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho Downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Remains Positive On Micron (NASDAQ:MU) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 64.09% or $2.32 from last year’s $3.62 per share. WDC’s profit will be $376.24M for 6.90 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.78 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.24% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.45 million are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. North Star Inv stated it has 1,000 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 28,000 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,000 shares. Girard Prns has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 10,729 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.18% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lloyds Bk Grp Public Limited Company owns 41 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 5,504 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ct holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6.28 million shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Co owns 151,487 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Intrepid Management invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, October 8. Maxim Group maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Sunday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WDC in report on Friday, April 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 17 by Jefferies. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, October 29. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, April 26.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for Earnings Beat? Play These Top 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Weight Watchers (WTW) call put ratio 1 call to 18 puts with focus on February 55 puts as shares sell off 3.7% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Weight Watchers’ Stock Fell 24% in November – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WW to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold WTW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 58.98 million shares or 1.42% less from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup has 42,016 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Financial Architects holds 0.01% or 704 shares. Trillium Asset Management holds 30,383 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 434,542 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 17,654 shares. 6,789 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Co invested in 0% or 8,141 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Zweig stated it has 287,348 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 14,631 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 4,257 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $469.96 million activity. Westend S.A. sold $456.00M worth of stock. Another trade for 23,476 shares valued at $1.77M was made by COLOSI MICHAEL F on Thursday, August 30. Amouyal Philippe sold $566,891 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Friday, August 31. 7,000 shares were bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F, worth $350,707 on Tuesday, November 6. $9.95 million worth of stock was sold by Hotchkin Nicholas P on Thursday, August 30. KELLY DENIS F bought 4,000 shares worth $286,370.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).