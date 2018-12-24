Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 115 funds opened new or increased positions, while 81 decreased and sold holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. The funds in our database reported: 155.90 million shares, up from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 51 Increased: 69 New Position: 46.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 40.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 4,103 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock rose 1.84%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,977 shares with $531,000 value, down from 10,080 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $4.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 7,844 shares to 19,384 valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3. It also upped Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 12,594 shares and now owns 243,034 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 18.56% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.97 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $58.84M for 17.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity. Simon Michael K sold $1.65 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 8,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership holds 1.38% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 1.31M shares. Art Advsrs Lc owns 34,775 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ashford Cap Mngmt has 134,668 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,300 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 85 shares. Federated Pa owns 16,858 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,919 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,466 shares. Alps Advisors holds 12,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, July 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. Barclays Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 1 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.26 million shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18 million for 31.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 47.14% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.57 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 6.62 million shares or 7.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3.93% invested in the company for 16.79 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.81% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 175,252 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 4.65 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.