Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 92,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.75M, down from 727,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 1.63 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 12.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 16.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $137.07 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top E-Cigarette Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Investors Be Concerned Over Phillip Morris’ Cigarette Volume Declines? – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Hits Lows: Should We Worry? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International has $140.0 highest and $74 lowest target. $103.30’s average target is 56.02% above currents $66.21 stock price. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 13. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Monday, October 3 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Piper Jaffray.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 288,519 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $15.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,495 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,998 shares. The Illinois-based Harris LP has invested 0.54% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paw Cap Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Hilltop owns 30,783 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.94% or 608,050 shares. Pension Ser has 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.66M shares or 6% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.14% or 7,597 shares. Moreover, Management Professionals has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pennsylvania reported 0.13% stake. Carret Asset Management Lc accumulated 10,574 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 289,062 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.55% or 3.03M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,860 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CIT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 109.91 million shares or 4.76% less from 115.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Global Invsts holds 3.06M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 87,699 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 3,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 700 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Price Michael F has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,802 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 247,163 shares. Janney Limited Liability reported 5,825 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 12,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) holds 102,363 shares. Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Lakewood Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 2.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Completes Financing for Three Medical Office Buildings in Tennessee – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OneWest Bank Launches Debit Card Controls – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “New Year’s Resolutions: Gen Z And Millennials Get Smart About Saving – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Completes Financing for Two Medical Office Buildings in Massachusetts – PRNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Launches Community Investment Loan Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $542.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 25,000 shares to 348,715 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 16,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).