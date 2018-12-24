Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM) by 9.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 303,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.33 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Nxstage Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 1.35M shares traded or 98.32% up from the average. Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has risen 12.62% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXTM News: 13/03/2018 – Seven Unique NxStage Abstracts Presented During the 38th Annual Dialysis Conference; 22/03/2018 – NxStage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys New 4.5% Position in NxStage; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ NxStage Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXTM); 13/04/2018 – Medisystems Announces US Release of MasterGuard® Plus; 19/03/2018 – FDA: NxStage Medical, Inc.- NxStage PureFlow B Solution – Premixed Dialysate for Hemodialysis with NxStage System One; 15/03/2018 – NxStage Celebrates Fifth Annual National Home Hemodialysis Day; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Sterneck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3553% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc bought 10,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 589 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 12/04/2018 – WALMART TO SPEND ABOUT $200M OVER NEXT YEAR IN FLORIDA; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NXTM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.14 million shares or 1.80% less from 48.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,372 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 536,398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) for 121,766 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.82% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company stated it has 502,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM). Alpine Assoc Mngmt has 3.02M shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 151,207 shares or 0.68% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) or 845,475 shares. Blackrock invested in 5.34M shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0% or 22,953 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. NxStage Medical had 19 analyst reports since November 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) on Monday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 5 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Monday, August 7 to “Hold”. BTIG Research initiated Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) on Friday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 11 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, June 6.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 869,100 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $62.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON JIM C sold 230,500 shares worth $22.06 million. $1.17M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by McKenna Judith J. $394,347 worth of stock was sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 1.11M shares valued at $108.61M was sold by WALTON S ROBSON. Bartlett Daniel J had sold 2,883 shares worth $277,497 on Monday, August 20. Furner John R. sold $904,964 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 10,009 shares. Rockland owns 1.76% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 153,065 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 243,126 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9.93M shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Finance Service Corp has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Personal Capital Corp owns 408,617 shares. Hs Mngmt Partners holds 2.55 million shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 5,060 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 164,269 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 6,439 shares. Community Tru Invest Communications owns 1.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 97,671 shares. Palladium Prtn Llc holds 189,625 shares. Maryland Mgmt invested in 9,483 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pitcairn Company owns 7,945 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James downgraded Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, August 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $107 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $102 target in Thursday, October 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, October 7 with “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Saturday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, February 6. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 2.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.88 million and $138.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,165 shares to 29,673 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,160 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).