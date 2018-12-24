Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 17.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,868 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.55M, up from 373,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mylan Inc (MYL) by 19.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 14,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14M, up from 71,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mylan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 9.94 million shares traded or 86.92% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 18.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Mylan Critic Blumenthal Asks FDA to End `Urgent’ EpiPen Shortage; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Among 23 analysts covering Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Mylan Inc. has $85 highest and $3000 lowest target. $50.35’s average target is 90.29% above currents $26.46 stock price. Mylan Inc. had 87 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Friday, November 18 report. On Tuesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 28 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 5 report. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, August 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by UBS. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MYL in report on Thursday, May 31 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 2 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 212,833 shares or 40.31% less from 356,551 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 88 shares. Vantage Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 337 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 31,609 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA warns Chinese maker of valsartan ingredient – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Momenta Pharmaceuticals Jumped 18% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan (MYL) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva down 3% premarket on expanded investigation into generic drug price fixing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $470.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 24,035 shares to 100,332 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 11,962 shares stake. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 19,670 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 719,080 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 83,115 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 31,760 are owned by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.81% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.12% stake. Cypress Group accumulated 16,053 shares. 75,564 are owned by Webster Bancshares N A. Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 27,306 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 7,591 shares. Beck Mack Oliver invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qs Investors Lc reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 35,597 are held by Bellecapital Ltd.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health has $132 highest and $73 lowest target. $94.33’s average target is 48.08% above currents $63.7 stock price. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, January 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 12 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 4 by Needham. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”.