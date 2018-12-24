Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,067 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 24,752 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 197.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 232,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 117,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 29.46 million shares traded or 435.47% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 126,700 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Css Limited Company Il has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 57,257 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 467,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Com Of Vermont owns 2,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aristotle Fund Lp has invested 42.23% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fairpointe Capital invested in 2.33% or 28.19M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 370,273 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 89,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 6.48 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 397 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Office Depot had 22 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies maintained the shares of ODP in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, December 11. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Telsey Advisory Group. Jefferies maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Wednesday, June 14. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $500 target. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, December 13.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Office Depotâ€™s Newest Acquisition Plays Into Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Beaten-Down Retail Stocks Set to Rebound in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ODP vs. BBW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Office Depot (ODP) Fell Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBID) by 250,703 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $26.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 567,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $273.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,320 shares to 177,844 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamel Associate Inc reported 955 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,858 shares. Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 2.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pure Advisors Incorporated accumulated 2,368 shares. 1,252 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 18,946 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 1,110 shares stake. Paragon Mngmt has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,151 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has invested 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wesbanco Bancshares holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 79,647 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 33,490 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, April 20 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, December 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, January 28 with “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, November 29.