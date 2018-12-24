Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 22.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 22,950 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 79,081 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 102,031 last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 5.09M shares traded or 233.11% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 11.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 33,411 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 19.33%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 253,727 shares with $3.79M value, down from 287,138 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $12.30 billion valuation. It closed at $11.59 lastly. It is up 11.49% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 15,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). City stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 2.35M shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd owns 699,011 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 743,911 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 44,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.08% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs owns 245,585 shares. Da Davidson Com has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Salzhauer Michael invested 0.21% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park National Corp Oh reported 351,179 shares stake. Nordea reported 0.01% stake. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 584,647 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 8 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $15.5 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More HBAN At The New 52-Week Low? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Parts Add Up: RPV Targets $76 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp, Regions cut by Nomura on credit, loan growth uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington to Sell 32 Wisconsin Bank Branches to Associated – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 61,121 shares to 960,472 valued at $41.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) stake by 52,157 shares and now owns 370,451 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.07 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Shares for $81,715 were sold by Remiker Richard on Monday, July 30. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 17,493 shares worth $235,723. Another trade for 4,820 shares valued at $70,026 was sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H. McCullough Howell D. III sold $1.11M worth of stock or 68,777 shares. Shares for $93,683 were bought by NEU RICHARD W on Tuesday, October 30. 42,608 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $624,454 were sold by Houston Helga.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) stake by 19,500 shares to 28,397 valued at $779,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 19,900 shares and now owns 34,900 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Owens-Illinois had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of OI in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Thursday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of OI in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25 target.

More recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OI’s profit will be $100.00 million for 6.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold OI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 140.29 million shares or 2.45% less from 143.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 7.21 million shares. New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Goldman Sachs Gp has 818,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jersey-based Contrarius Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 90,921 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 257,900 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 45,200 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 63,843 shares. James Rech Inc reported 184,177 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 463,887 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0% or 2,150 shares. Private Group holds 2.14% or 2.42 million shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).