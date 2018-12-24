Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Last Week Bank of America (BAC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34 New Target: $29 Downgrade

07/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $35 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $35 New Target: $36 Maintain

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 1.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 11,217 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 826,366 shares with $169.17 million value, down from 837,583 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $43.21B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.92. About 605,129 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. America First Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 400 shares. Essex Inc reported 1.47% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 9,758 shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.18% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,688 shares. Pinnacle Inc holds 0.09% or 5,089 shares in its portfolio. Condor holds 4,965 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 4,497 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 9,800 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Co Ny has 2,978 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 189,780 shares. Covington has invested 1.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 70,372 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, October 26. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GD in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, November 14. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.56 million for 12.28 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) stake by 34,538 shares to 1.11 million valued at $38.26 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) stake by 19,181 shares and now owns 611,982 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was raised too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark bought $509,612 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. On Monday, October 15 CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 22,500 shares. Reynolds Catherine B also bought $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. On Friday, September 14 the insider Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust stated it has 665 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 17,565 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 5.79M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.37 million shares stake. Capital Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.78% or 449,463 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa owns 434,991 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 264,795 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Frontier Invest Mgmt Commerce holds 139,681 shares. Centurylink Management Company invested in 111,839 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc holds 1.5% or 135,637 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 48,814 shares. Fil stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Na has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $224.55 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

