Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 15.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc acquired 136,245 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 21.46%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.01M shares with $87.13 million value, up from 878,166 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $14.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 700,605 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 97.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 863,747 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock rose 2.26%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 24,840 shares with $727,000 value, down from 888,587 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $19.88B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 1.66M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 242,995 shares to 1.22M valued at $67.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 5,334 shares and now owns 536,141 shares. Vereit Inc was raised too.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $352.96 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PPL had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 8 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $14.58 million activity. REICH JOEL D sold 7,157 shares worth $621,443. Kurian George also sold $519,638 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Tuesday, September 4. RICHARD HENRI P sold 2,525 shares worth $200,997.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Spdr Portfolio Intermediate (ITR) stake by 35,047 shares to 12,310 valued at $410,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 33,285 shares and now owns 774,566 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) was reduced too.