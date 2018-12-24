Scholtz & Company Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 24.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 4,022 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 20,596 shares with $5.48M value, up from 16,574 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $229.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) stake by 36.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 79,053 shares as Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 292,814 shares with $11.34M value, up from 213,761 last quarter. Lemaitre Vascular Inc. now has $436.29M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 460,334 shares traded or 189.48% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 19.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 2,707 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6.50 million shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 20,850 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.55% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 245,066 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 0.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,821 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.68 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 311,680 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Finance has invested 4.85% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Passport Cap Llc accumulated 25,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, September 24. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $304 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold 163 shares worth $44,796. 8,142 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $2.16 million were sold by Nelson Steven H. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.04, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LMAT shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.38 million shares or 2.79% more from 14.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 290,506 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 253,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited holds 0% or 19,333 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 5,517 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,671 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 2,050 shares. Century has 48,966 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 15,376 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,785 shares. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 13,183 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.02% or 14,407 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation reported 0.21% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 45,639 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LeMaitre Vascular had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Monday, October 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 8.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.60 million activity. The insider LeMaitre George W sold $1.49 million. Another trade for 501 shares valued at $18,552 was sold by Pellegrino Joseph P JR. On Tuesday, October 30 Thomas Michael H sold $558,588 worth of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) or 20,000 shares.

