Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 131.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc acquired 9,905 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 17,444 shares with $563,000 value, up from 7,539 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $58.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30 million shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) is expected to pay $0.09 on Jan 18, 2019. (NYSE:SUP) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Superior Industries International Inc’s current price of $5.12 translates into 1.76% yield. Superior Industries International Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 4, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.11 million shares traded or 204.96% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 58.30% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota governor’s administration files appeal vs. Enbridge’s Line 3 – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) for Big Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 24 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of ENB in report on Friday, August 17 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 5 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SUP in report on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 13 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 14 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral”.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $128.10 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $787,638 activity. STEBBINS DONALD J bought $249,992 worth of stock or 31,249 shares. GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $19,825 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 29,050 shares valued at $242,277 was made by Masanovich Matti on Wednesday, November 14. 5,800 shares valued at $46,864 were bought by Finnorn Joanne M on Thursday, November 15. 10,000 shares valued at $79,100 were bought by RICHSTONE ELLEN B on Tuesday, November 20. Pallagi Shawn had bought 10,000 shares worth $75,000 on Monday, November 12. KAKAR PARVEEN sold $87,255 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 1.26% less from 20.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 70,933 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 14,483 shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0% or 1,957 shares. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,479 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 224,121 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,388 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). State Street invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 164,456 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Industries (SUP) Announces Retirement of President & CEO Don Stebbins – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Superior Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Superior Industries CEO Don Stebbins to retire – Crain’s Detroit Business” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Industries International’s (SUP) CEO Don Stebbins on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.