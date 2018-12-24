Among 5 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 6 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Thursday, September 6 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

06/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

06/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5 New Target: $5.75 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $5 New Target: $6 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $4.5 New Target: $5 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Johnson Rice Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Accumulate Downgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5 New Target: $6 Maintain

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 13.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 4,650 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 30,750 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 35,400 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $26.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 26.09M shares or 0.05% of the stock. 36,400 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Lc. Van Eck Assocs has 128,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 24,369 shares. 727,345 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.87% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jefferies Gru Llc reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 633,549 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial holds 4.02M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. U S Glob Invsts Inc accumulated 257,710 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.31% stake. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has 26.67 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,441 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.25 million shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,798 activity. 10,850 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares with value of $63,798 were sold by McCauley Jennifer N..

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 3.9 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 30.17 million shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Among 9 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $311 target. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Monday, June 25.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.04 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 115,078 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 16,726 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. Choate Invest Advisors holds 824 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,294 shares. Element Capital Management stated it has 0.18% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 15,981 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,442 shares. Td Asset holds 0.04% or 77,829 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2,500 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 961 shares. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 1,836 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile holds 2,293 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.31% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 918,498 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.65 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Friday, August 24. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by KRAUS SCOTT E on Tuesday, August 14. 19,250 shares valued at $5.47 million were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P on Wednesday, June 20. The insider WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY sold $1.65 million. $837,500 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM. 400 shares valued at $132,513 were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND on Thursday, August 23. 12,526 shares valued at $4.40M were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9.

