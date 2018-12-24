Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ACAD) stake by 6.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ACAD)’s stock rose 34.62%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $7.00M value, down from 535,000 last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 5.12 million shares traded or 89.37% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has declined 37.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Swedbank decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 63,018 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Swedbank holds 2.09 million shares with $149.72M value, down from 2.15 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 399 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 9.36 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 1,506 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 7,104 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amer Assets Inv Ltd reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,997 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 1.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.88 million shares. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 20,476 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5,155 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Logan owns 4,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 191,945 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,074 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,819 shares.

Swedbank increased Booking Holdings stake by 31,550 shares to 216,852 valued at $430.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hat In (BRKA) stake by 30 shares and now owns 876 shares. Abbott Laborator (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperformer” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $85 target in Monday, July 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $222.65 million activity. $22.65M worth of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was bought by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $9.85 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 44,300 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Bank of America. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $27 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rating on Thursday, November 1. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $30 target. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 9 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 6 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 116.41 million shares or 1.85% more from 114.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 15,459 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 51,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 88,303 shares. 247 are owned by Pnc Fincl Gp. Great Point Ltd Liability reported 1.20 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,336 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 65,012 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Tru LP holds 0.23% or 5.87 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 650 shares. Garrison Bradford & holds 0.81% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 48,500 shares. 149 were accumulated by Kistler. 147,949 were accumulated by Amer Century Companies. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 11,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Venbio Select Advisor Ltd Llc holds 100,000 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% negative EPS growth.