Among 7 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, November 19 report. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, October 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $146 target in Friday, December 7 report. See The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $146 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $139 Downgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $162 New Target: $140 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $158 New Target: $145 Upgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $168 New Target: $160 Maintain

Swedbank increased Ibm (IBM) stake by 214.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 766,478 shares as Ibm (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Swedbank holds 1.12 million shares with $169.92 million value, up from 357,246 last quarter. Ibm now has $100.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Swedbank decreased Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 231,200 shares to 1.14M valued at $107.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 733,799 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $140 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, November 26 report. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $172 target in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greylin Mangement, Virginia-based fund reported 198,203 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 73,793 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ameriprise Finance reported 3.18 million shares stake. Sand Hill Glob Lc has 4,573 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 77,595 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.05% or 12,494 shares. Asset Advisors owns 42,352 shares. Duncker Streett Inc has 0.66% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,352 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 10,791 shares. Thompson Davis & stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amer Beacon Advisors holds 0.53% or 514 shares. D E Shaw has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 147,357 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 33,395 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Bruce & reported 141,500 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. The insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Attention shoppers â€” PNC cutting branches in these big retail developments in January – Pittsburgh Business Times” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s what surprised PNC’s CEO about national digital retail expansion â€” and what didn’t – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NAIAS, PNC Foundation to Spark Imagination in Preschoolers at 9th Annual “PNC Grow Up Great Day” – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New credit facility in place for one of Pittsburgh’s biggest private companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $8.20 million activity. Another trade for 24,710 shares valued at $3.47 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Friday, September 14. Lyons Michael P. also sold $1.97M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $99,505 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. Another trade for 5,247 shares valued at $741,844 was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. Shares for $2.12M were sold by Van Wyk Steven C..

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40 million shares traded or 160.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 27,700 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Aperio Group Llc holds 330,285 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 775,677 are held by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Com holds 0.04% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,985 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 2,101 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett Co Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 855 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Natixis Advisors L P holds 0.19% or 158,580 shares in its portfolio. Arrow accumulated 355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Coastline Communications has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.37% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,711 shares.