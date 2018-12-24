Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Limited Adr (INFY) by 93.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.29M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 4,066 shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges

Swedbank decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 132,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,508 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $222.31 million, down from 883,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 5 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, April 13. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 18 by Nomura. Cowen & Co maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Monday, January 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $16.0 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse upgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Thursday, January 14 to “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, April 3 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 24 report.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $441.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 123,800 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $14.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 522,551 shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $581.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 747,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, February 4 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ROP in report on Tuesday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $248 target in Monday, May 1 report. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 6 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,239 were reported by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Johnson Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 29,145 shares. West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0.63% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mendel Money invested in 13,815 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Network Lc reported 8,394 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake. Df Dent & Company Incorporated stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 5,811 shares. Akre Cap Management holds 5.39% or 1.56 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.19% or 50,984 shares. Hahn Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 61,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 2,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Fundx Group owns 800 shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $430,314 activity. $176,910 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $226,395 was made by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.73 million for 20.61 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.09 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.29% EPS growth.

