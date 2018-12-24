Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.37 million, up from 263,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.62M, down from 164,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 1.21M shares traded or 102.85% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $179.24 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. sold $39.72M worth of stock or 200,000 shares. 16,035 shares valued at $3.73M were sold by HORN CHARLES L on Tuesday, July 24.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.77 EPS, up 10.98% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.1 per share. ADS’s profit will be $368.79M for 5.50 P/E if the $6.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.01 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.65% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $89.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6,700 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Tuesday, June 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $28000 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Wednesday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Sell” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 12. As per Thursday, November 17, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 20 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $4.09 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $108,310. The insider Meyers Charles J sold $124,079. Lee Yau Tat had sold 2,792 shares worth $1.07 million.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Sunday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, February 15. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $546.0 target. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Tuesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $550.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, March 13. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $520 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 3 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, May 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $849.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 368,036 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $44.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.