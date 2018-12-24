Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 38.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 6,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 196 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 469.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 28,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, up from 6,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 565 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $57.15 million activity. On Monday, September 17 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.38 million. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.50M was made by CODD RONALD E F on Monday, November 26. $379,797 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $5.49M were sold by Scarpelli Michael on Tuesday, August 21. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $649,278 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, November 16. On Monday, November 26 Schneider David sold $2.09 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 12,625 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “With Shares Now Under $1, Will Blue Apron Be Kicked Off the NYSE? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Restart Buyback Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 43 analysts covering ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ServiceNow Inc had 145 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Thursday, October 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, January 28 with “Top Pick” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, May 31 report. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research.

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $452.95M and $581.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,105 shares to 94,160 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,716 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,977 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1,080 shares. 239,579 were reported by Rgm Capital Limited Liability. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 60,400 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.46% or 7,095 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc holds 755,934 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Inc accumulated 6,896 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.56% or 46,999 shares. Cwm invested in 35 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has invested 2.72% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Hill Management Ltd Partnership holds 183,422 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, April 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $38 target. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 19. Oppenheimer maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 15. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Sterne Agee CRT. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by JMP Securities.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,568 shares to 618,373 shares, valued at $100.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,612 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).