Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,797 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, up from 77,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 104.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Some Good News for Tesla; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who downgraded its credit rating; 18/04/2018 – Tesla’s Key Statistic in Autopilot Defense Comes Under Scrutiny; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sees Positive Net Income, Cash Flow in 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS 96.8 MLN VOTES WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF CEO ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Doug Field Takes Leave of Absence; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Tesla promises profits in the second half of this year – if it can meet Model 3 production goals; 27/03/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT IS “UNCLEAR IF AUTOMATED CONTROL SYSTEM WAS ACTIVE AT TIME OF CRASH”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. 300,367 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 551,192 shares. Wealthtrust accumulated 0.03% or 235 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,709 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 15,659 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 454 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Natl Pension has 0.14% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Prentiss Smith Co holds 0.01% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 2,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 54,013 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $345.0 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Monday, March 19. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, April 6 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Monday, February 27. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 7. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Pacific Crest on Wednesday, July 6 with “Sector Weight”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. 3,500 shares were sold by Ahuja Deepak, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, November 14. $573,750 worth of stock was sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, October 1. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 3,000 shares worth $1.02M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $338,260 was sold by Guillen Jerome M. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $5.23 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS.A) by 15,825 shares to 19,693 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 601 shares. Manchester Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 10,135 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt has 16,443 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Afam Cap Incorporated reported 18,329 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 4,804 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc holds 101,086 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 32,945 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 22,020 shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 132,086 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.08% or 3,097 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 26,836 shares. 17,375 are owned by Harbour Management Limited Liability. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department reported 15,656 shares. New York-based Grandfield Dodd Lc has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares.