Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Com (RCL) by 6.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,286 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.43 million, up from 75,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29M shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 48.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,236 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $815,000, down from 17,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 617,084 shares. Banced accumulated 4,796 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 372 shares. Quantitative Limited reported 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cadence Management Limited Co stated it has 15,412 shares. Mig Cap Llc stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,237 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Braun Stacey Assoc reported 1.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Private Advisor Grp Lc accumulated 0.04% or 16,814 shares. Delphi Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,190 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 20,322 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Smithfield Com has 1,073 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $998,977 activity. Kulovaara Harri U sold $828,652 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, September 13. REITAN BERNT also sold $168,179 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $552.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Insrnce Etf (IAK) by 7,976 shares to 71,191 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,137 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

